Le FCFV poursuit sa structuration à l’extérieur, Jimmy est nommé

26 avril 2021 La Rédaction À la une, Politique 0

Docteur Adam SAID alias Jimmy, coordinateur de l’Union de l’opposition est désigné représentant adjoint à l’Extérieur. Il seconde M. Mohamed Chaher Massonde.

