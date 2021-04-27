En ce moment

Le frère de l’ancien président Taki est décédé ce soir à Mbéni

27 avril 2021 La Rédaction Actualités 0

L’ ancien ambassadeur Mohamed Kafi ABDOULKARIM frère du président Mohamed TAKI Abdoulkarim décédé ce soir à Mbéni.

Certes nous sommes à Dieu, et c’est à Lui que nous retournerons (Coran II-156)

La Rédaction

Soyez le premier à réagir

Réagissez à cet article

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Comores Infos