En ce moment

Le journaliste Oubeid Mchangama est arrêté et envoyé à la maison d’arrêt

28 avril 2021 La Rédaction À la une, Actualités 0

Le journaliste Oubeid Mchangama vient d’être arrêté et a été envoyé à la maison d’arrêt de Moroni. On ne connaît pas encore les causes de cette arrestation

La Rédaction

Soyez le premier à réagir

Réagissez à cet article

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Comores Infos